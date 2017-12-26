4 killed in accident

Four persons were killed while five others sustained serious injuries as a car rammed into a mini truck on the Patiala- Road today amid dense fog, police said.



The four were on their way to when the accident occurred.



The deceased have been identified as Sukhpal Singh (55), (55), (55) and (25).They hailed from village Habbadi in district Kaithal,The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

