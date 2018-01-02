4 stabbed to death in separate incidents in London

Four people have been stabbed to death in during a string of unrelated killings in during a 24-hour period, police said today.



The male victims - a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old on New Year's Eve, and a 20-year-old - all died yesterday due to their injuries, Yard confirmed.



Sunday's stabbings took place in various locations across - at 11.30am in Larmans Road, Enfield, 7.35pm at in West Ham, and 10.40pm in Norwood Road inA fifth man is in critical condition after the New Year's Day incident which occurred at Bartholomew in London's Old Street.Five men have been arrested in connection with one of the deaths, the said.said the incidents were not connected, adding most of the people cooperated with police in to ensure safe celebrations."However, there were small groups who chose to engage in disorder and violence, and whose actions have had utterly tragic consequences," said Jerome."It is heart-breaking that, at a time when so many of us are contemplating what lies ahead in 2018, four families are dealing with the grief of losing a loved one to senseless and the callous use of knives as lethal weapons," he said.Police will work tirelessly to bring to justice those responsible for the attacks, Jerome said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)