40 dead, dozens wounded in multiple Kabul blasts

At least 40 people were killed and dozens more wounded in multiple blasts at a Shiite cultural centre in today, officials said, in the latest deadly violence to hit the capital.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the was quick to deny involvement in the assault near the Voice Agency, a which earlier reports had suggested could have been the target.



told AFP the blasts were in fact aimed at the Shiite Tabayan cultural centre."A ceremony was being held to mark the 38th anniversary of Soviet invasion in when the went off," he said."We have 40 killed, 30 wounded, but this is not the final toll. It might go up."Rahimi said the main blast was followed by two smaller bomb explosions that did not cause casualties.has become one of the deadliest places in war-torn for civilians in recent months, as the step up their attacks and the Islamic State group (IS) seeks to expand its presence in the country.Friday's assault comes days after a suicide bomber killed six civilians in an attack near an intelligence agency compound in the city, which was claimed by IS.The Middle Eastern jihadist group has gained ground in since it first appeared in the region in 2015 and has scaled up its attacks in Kabul, including on security installations and the country's Shiite minority.A told local TV that 18 wounded had been brought to his facility."Five of the wounded are in critical condition and our doctors are working to save their lives," Sabir Nasib, of Istiqlal hospital, said.A man attending the anniversary ceremony said he heard a "big boom"."We do not know the numbers (of casualties). When the happened we immediately fled," he toldMohammad Hasan Rezayee, a university student also at the ceremony, told he had suffered in the blast."After the blast there was fire and smoke inside the building and everyone was pleading for help," he said.Photos posted on Voice Agency's page showed the inside of a compound with debris and bodies lying on the ground.Security in the city has been ramped up since May 31 when a massive truck bomb ripped through the diplomatic quarter, killing some 150 people and wounding around 400 others -- mostly civilians.media has previously been targeted by militants, underlying the risks faced by journalists in the war-torn country.In November an attack on broadcaster Shamshad TV in Kabul, claimed by the Islamic State group, left at least one person dead and two dozen others wounded.

