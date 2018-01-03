JUST IN
Business Standard

45-year-old man dies on way to Vaishnodevi shrine

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 45-year-old pilgrim on his way to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi died in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Vikram Singh of Uttar Pradesh suddenly fell down and became unconscious near Inderprast area, a senior police officer said.


He was immediately taken to a dispensary at Adhkuwari where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

Singh was visiting the cave shrine along with his family.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 18:00 IST

