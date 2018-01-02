450 people arrested over three days in Tehran: official

Some 450 people have been arrested in the Iranian capital over the past three days during unrest linked to protests, an today.



"200 people were arrested on Saturday, 150 on Sunday and around 100 on Monday," Ali-Asghar Naserbakht, a deputy in the city governor's office, told the reformist-linked agency.



Protests have been relatively small in compared with many parts of the country since the unrest began last Thursday."We feel the situation in is more calm than previous days. Already yesterday, it was calmer than before," said Naserbakht.He added that no request had yet been put to the Revolutionary Guards to intervene in the capital."We will not permit insecurity to continue in any way in If it continues, officials will take decisions to finish it," said Esmail Kowsari, a for a local branch of the Revolutionary Guards, on state television.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)