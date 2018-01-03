48.5K armed forces personnel granted premature retirement in

Over 48,500 armed forces personnel have been granted premature retirement during the last four years, according to data provided to the by Defence Sitharaman.



Replying to a question, Sitharaman also said that the has adopted a robust counter infiltration strategy in which has an appropriate mix of technology and human resources.



She said innovative troop deployment, proactive use of surveillance and monitoring devices and the anti-infiltration obstacle system have enhanced the ability to detect and intercept terrorists attempting to infiltrate.The said 84 personnel have suffered fatal battle causalities in 2017 while the number of men killed in accidents and other reasons was 1,131.According to statistics given by her, a total of 47,499 personnel were granted premature retirement since 2014 while the number in the was 465 and in IAF, it was 553. The total comes to 48,517 personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)