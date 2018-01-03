5 complaints of student safety breach in 2017: HRD Ministry

The received five complaints of student safety breach in schools across the country last year, including the



According to the data, 5 complaints were received by the including two from and one each from Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.



"No complaint of any breach of student safety was received against any school," a senior said.While all the complaints were received against CBSE schools, no complaints were received regarding not meeting the norms related to the safety of children in any of the Kendriya Vidyalayas.The complaints included the gruesome of a boy in Gurgaon's Ryan international school which triggered a debate about student safety in schools.Other complaints were about a girl's gangrape at a Sonipat (Haryana) school, sexual assault of a four and half- year-old girl by a school employee in and mental and sexual harassment of a girl at a Haldwani (Uttarakhand) school.The number of complaints of student safety breach received in 2016 was 3 while 4 cases were reported in 2015.While in all the cases show-cause notices were issued to the school authorities seeking an explanation about the incident, only a 2016 rape case by a at a Mumbai school was brought to closure and the school's affiliation withdrawn.Asked about the steps taken to ensure students safety in schools, the said, "The Ministry has communicated the National School Safety Guidelines prepared by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to all the states in last September for taking necessary safety measures in their schools."The (NCPCR) has also suggested authorities at different levels such as school management committees (SMCs), school principal, school management, education department and boards, to conduct safety audits in schools.NCPCR has also developed a manual on the safety and security of children in school setting.In the wake of increased concerns about student safety following the Ryan case, the CBSE had also directed schools to conduct police verification and psychometric evaluation of its teaching and non-teaching staff.

