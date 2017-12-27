5 women including a journo booked for obstructing demolition

At least five persons, including a woman journalist, were booked today for allegedly obstructing a demolition drive being carried out by the BMC and manhandling a woman police constable at suburban Santa Cruz, police said.
The incident occurred when the civic body was conducting a demolition drive at Ambedkar Nagar in Santa Cruz (East), an official said.
As residents in the slum area started a protest against the action, journalist Priyanka Borpujari and other women also joined in, he said.
Some slum-dwellers, including women, entered into a scuffle with BMC and police personnel, during which a woman protester allegedly bit a hand of the police constable, he said.
An offence was registered against Borpujari and her four colleagues at BKC Police Station.
Nobody was arrested so far, he said, adding that a probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
