5 women including a journo booked for obstructing demolition

At least five persons, including a woman journalist, were booked today for allegedly obstructing a demolition drive being carried out by the and manhandling a woman police at suburban Santa Cruz, police said.



The incident occurred when the civic body was conducting a demolition drive at Ambedkar Nagar in Santa (East), an said.



As residents in the slum area started a protest against the action, and other women also joined in, he said.Some slum-dwellers, including women, entered into a scuffle with and police personnel, during which a woman protester allegedly bit a hand of the police constable, he said.An offence was registered against Borpujari and her four colleagues atNobody was arrested so far, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

