50% students in Mumbai don't have employment skills: Survey

Survey represented views of 200 students across higher education institutions from over 20 colleges

More than 50 per cent of students in the city's colleges do not possess the skills required for employment, a survey has revealed.



According to findings of SEED Report 2016, (Student Enrichment and Development), the scenario in India has changed for the better, but current curriculum is not adequate to make pupils job-ready.



About 73 per cent the youth polled believed the curriculum is not enough to prepare them for jobs as industry demands more soft skills from the millennials (individuals who reached adulthood around the turn of 21st century), said the survey done by Prahladrai Dalmia Lions college of Commerce and Economics and The Lions Club of Malad-Borivali.



It said a whopping 87 per cent felt the need of joining certificate courses for competitive exams.



The survey represented views of 200 students across higher education institutions from over 20 colleges of Mumbai. More than half of these students lacked the skills required for employment.



"Its an annual initiative of the SEED programme, a module which was developed three years back to enhance soft skills among students and help promote opportunities.



"The survey found that 30 per cent youth wanted to join marketing jobs followed by the finance and HR streams," said Subhashini Naikar, SEED Consultant & Chief Coordinator, Prahladrai Dalmia Lions College of Commerce and Economics.



A number of students were inclined towards shares and trading, while 25 per cent the surveyed showed interest in unconventional learnings.



Personality development was seen as an essential ingredient to stand a chance of landing corporate jobs.



"Confidence and attitude are major ingredients for success," the survey revealed.

Press Trust of India