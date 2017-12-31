53k casual jobs lost in Jan-Mar,overall employment up by 1.85L

Casual workers remained the most affected post demonetisation, with as many as 53 thousand workers losing their jobs in 8 select sector during the first three months of 2017, according to a survey.



However, the overall jobs situation improved in sectors like manufacturing and IT as increased by 1.85 lakh during the January-March period across eight sectors at all level.



"There was a positive change of 1.97 Lakh in regular (not on contract) workers and 0.26 Lakh in contract workers whereas the casual workers declined by 0.53 Lakh," the latest quarter survey by Labour Bureau, a wing of the labour ministry, said.Out of total estimated change in job (1.85 lakh), self employed experienced a positive swing of 15 thousand and employees showed an increase of 1.70 lakh.The survey shows that casual workers declined in six sectors covered under the study except in accommodation & restaurant and IT/ space.The had junked high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8, 2016. The decision drew flak from all corners in view of inconvenience faced by commoners and loss of jobs, particularly inThe study shows that over the last quarter, there were positive changes across all the 8 sectors -- Manufacturing (1.02 lakh), Health (31,000), Trade (29,000), IT/ (13,000), Transport (3,000), Accommodation & Restaurant (3,000), Construction (2,000) and Education (2,000).Out of the total estimated change in of 1.85 lakh, female workers accounted for a change of (+) 59,000 and male workers accounted for a change of (+)1.26 lakh.The self employed segment experienced a positive change of 15,000 and employees experienced a positive change of 1.70 lakh.In manufacturing sector, increased by 92,000 employees, showing rise in number of regular and contractual workers by 66,000 and 48,000, respectively, whereas casual workers declined by 22,000.In health sector too rose by 28,000, representing an increase in regular and contractual jobs by 19,000 and 16,000, respectively. But, casual jobs slipped by 7,000.In construction sector, surged by 2,000, pointing that regular employees number increased by 19,000. But, the number of contractual and casual workers declined by 8,000 and 9,000, respectively.In trade sector, jobs increased by 28,000, indicating that regular and contractual workers increased by 21,000 and 10,000, respectively. But, causal declined by 3,000.In transport sector, surged by 3,000, showing that there was increase in regular jobs by 9,000. But, contractual and casual jobs were declined by 1,000 and 5,000, respectively.In accommodation & restaurant sector, rose by 3,000, representing that regular and casual jobs increased by 5,000 and 1,000, respectively. But, contractual class declined by 3,000.In IT/ sector, surged by 13,000, showing that regular and contractual jobs rose by 12,000 and 1,000, respectively, whereas no change was observed in casual jobs.In education sector, increased by 1,000, indicating that regular jobs were advanced by 46,000. But, contractual and casual declined by 37,000 and 8,000, respectively, over previous quarter.The Quarterly Survey (QES) assesses situation in respect of 8 non-farm selected sectors - Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation & Restaurant and (IT)/ Process (BPO).The scope of present QES is limited only to all establishments having 10 or more persons (organised Sector) as identified by the Sixth Economic Census (2013-14).

