57% polling in Araria LS bypoll

Fifty-seven per cent polling was recorded in the by-election to the constituency in today, a said. The by-poll in is being viewed as a test for the ruling JD(U)- combine as well as the opposition RJD- alliance, ahead of the big battle in the due next year. In the constituencies, where by-polls were also held, the voter turnout was 54.03 per cent and 50.06 per cent respectively after polling ended at 5 pm, Chief Electoral Officer said. The ruling JD(U)- combine and the opposition RJD- alliance were locked in a battle on the three seats. This is the first electoral battle in the state since Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the and the and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. The polling was by and large peaceful, the added. The by-election to the seat was necessitated by the death of sitting lawmaker The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and finished runner-up in 2014. In Jehanabad, the hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of The party gave ticket to Yadav's son On the other hand, the is hopeful of retaining the seat riding on a sympathy wave for whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll.

The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Counting of votes will take place on March 14.

