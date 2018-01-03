6 arrested in UK for suspected ties to right-wing extremists

have arrested five men and one woman on suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right extremist group.



said the six suspects aged between 21 and 37 were arrested today under the Act.



They are accused of belonging to National Action, which was banned in 2016. At the time it was the first far-right extremist group outlawed inPolice are searching several properties in relation to the arrests.The six suspects have not been charged or identified. They are being questioned by counter- police.Police say the arrests were pre-planned and there is no threat to public safety.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)