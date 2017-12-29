6 killed in terror attack on church in Egypt

A terrorist attack targeted a church in today killing six people and injuring eight others, the said.



Some reported that a group of terrorists opened fire on the church in Helwan killing at least nine people and injuring five others.



However, the ministry of health said six people were killed and eight others were injured in the attack.According to the ministry, two of the injured are women.The ministry that it employed 10 ambulances to transfer the injured to hospitals.The attack comes days before the Coptic celebration of the new year and orthodox on January 7.

