7 among top 10 cos lose Rs 44,928 crore in m-cap; SBI worst-hit

Seven of the 10 most valued companies took a combined hit of Rs 44,928 crore in their market valuation last week, with reporting maximum losses, even as the benchmark lost 1.69 per cent.

SBI, ONGC, HDFC, HUL, Infosys, and ITC witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation totalling Rs 44,927.73 crore, while TCS, Bank and RIL raked up gains, during the week ended December 23, aggregating Rs 3,257.36 crore.

The market capitalisation of was hit the most as it fell by Rs 12,032.91 crore to Rs 1,93,487.22 crore, while the market valuation of plummeted by Rs 11,288.79 crore to Rs 2,47,557.66 crore.

Market valuation of tanked by Rs 7,155.85 crore to Rs 1,94,181.92 crore, while valuation plunged Rs 5,704.93 crore to Rs 1,71,183.31 crore, and by Rs 3,421.97 crore to Rs 2,27,236.74 crore.

saw an erosion of Rs 3,202.04 crore in its m-cap, following which it stood at Rs 1,78,835.46 crore, while ITC dipped by Rs 2,121.24 crore to stand at Rs 2,72,443.77 crore.

"Since the market started on a weak note as the investor was mostly cautious before the BOJ policy rate decision, no strength was visible at any point of the week," Rohit Gadia, Founder & CEO, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd said.

Defying the broader market trend, TCS added Rs 1,671.39 crore to its market capitalisation to soar to Rs 4,51,267.41 crore, while Bank saw its market worth rising by Rs 1,391.08 crore to Rs 3,02,900.38 crore.

The of RIL improved by Rs 194.89 crore to Rs 3,43,220.75 crore.

In terms of ranking of the top 10 firms, TCS retained its numero uno status followed by Bank, RIL, ITC, CIL, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, and SBI.

For the week, the lost 448.86 points, or 1.69 per cent, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 153.70 points, or 1.88 per cent. This is their biggest drop in five weeks since November 18.