7 civilians killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib: monitor

At least seven civilians, including five children, were killed today by air strikes in Syria's northwestern province, the last outside control, a monitor said.



and allied forces backed by Russian warplanes have been battling jihadist fighters and rebels for over a week in an area straddling the border between and provinces.



The air strikes targeted the town of in the province, the Britain-based for Human Rights said."There were at least seven dead, five children and two women," the Observatory said."We do not know if these were air strikes by the Syrian regime or the Russians," told AFP.The push on the edge of province follows two months of sporadic fighting that the says has displaced more than 60,000 people."Displacement sites are reportedly overwhelmed. Some services are 400 per cent above their planned capacity to serve," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.An said there were fresh clashes today.A column of white smoke could be seen rising into the sky after a regime air strike in the town of and rebels were firing artillery at positions.province -- currently dominated by a former Al- Qaeda affiliate -- was one of four "de-escalation zones" agreed to help halt fighting around the country by regime backers and and rebel supporter Turkey.The war in has killed more than 340,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since it began in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti- protests.

