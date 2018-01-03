'75 lakh children to be immunised under Measles-Rubella in Pb'

The will organise 'Measles- campaign' in April and May under which about 75 lakh children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years would be immunized.



According to state's and Family Welfare Minister instructions in this regard have been issued to all civil surgeons.



The department is conducting awareness activities about the campaign to ensure 100 per cent of the children in the state, he said in a release."A plan to protect the children from which are infectious and transferable between the infants and children has also been chalked out," said Mohindra.

