76 banks report 5,076 cases of active banking frauds in FY17, says Gangwar

A combined 5,076 cases of active banking involving Rs 1 lakh or more causing losses of Rs 16,78,853 lakh were reported by 76 during 2016-17, Parliament was informed today.



In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for said State Bank of India (SBI) reported 544 cases of such that caused a loss of Rs 1,91,295 lakh.



The minister further said that for ICICI Bank, the number of cases is 688 causing loss of Rs 36,844 lakh.To a separate query, Gangwar said public received 81,309 complaints about working style in 2016-17, of which 77,291 were disposed of.received maximum complaints (30,581), followed by Punjab National Bank (6,227), (5,248) and Bank of Baroda (5,043).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)