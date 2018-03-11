8 killed, 4 injured in auto-truck collision in Bihar

Eight persons, including three women, were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Bihar's district today, the police said. The accident occurred when the autorickshaw overtook a car and came in front of the speeding truck coming from the opposite direction near Harpur Alauth village, station SHO said. All the victims were occupants of the autorickshaw. Of the four injured, who had been admitted to a private clinic in Musrigharari, the condition of two was serious and were referred to a hospital, Ram said. Police seized the truck while its and cleaner fled, the SHO said. announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased. Kumar also directed the officials concerned to ensure better treatment of the injured persons, an official release said.

