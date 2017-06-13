8 killed in rain-triggered floods in Mizoram

Eight people were killed and six went missing in floods triggered by heavy rainfall in even as hot weather conditions prevailed in Delhi, where mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark again.



Flash floods wrecked havoc at Tlabung in Mizoram's Lunglei district, while National Highway 54, which links the state with Assam, was cut off at different places due to landslides in many districts.



As many as 350 houses have submerged since Monday in different parts of the state in the flash floods.



Landslides and incessant rains have blocked several roads in town, and power supply lines were snapped and telecommunication system was disrupted in the state capital.



witnessed massive water logging across Guwahati due to incessant rains, while landslides occurred at three places -- Kamakhya, Zoo Road and Chandmari-- in the state capital, which constitutes most of the Kamrup Metropolitan district.



In view of incessant rains lashing Guwahati since this morning, massive water-logginging and floods has thrown life out of gear.



Hundreds of houses went under water, the impact of which was severe due to water flowing down from the nearby hills.



Knee-deep water flooded all major roads of the city and created havoc in traffic management. Commuters were stranded for hours due to water-logging.



Rainfall was recorded at several places in Odisha, with the weather department predicting the rains will intensify in at least eight of the 30 districts in upcoming days.



Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, Hemgiri in Sundargarh district, Bijepur in Bargarh district, Panposh in Sundargarh district and Jaipatna in Kalahandi have recorded rainfall of 5 cm each followed by 4 cm rainfall at Lahunipara in Sundargarh district, Tigiria Arg in Cuttack district and Jharsuguda in Jharsuguda district.



The highest maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Angul and Talcher, while Sundergarh registered the minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.



The maximum temperature in most parts of Punjab and Haryana hovered close to normal limits, with Chandigarh registering a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.



Hot weather conditions prevailed in with the mercury touching 43 degrees Celsius mark in some parts of the city.



The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 28.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.



The humidity level oscillated between 76 and 27 per cent.



Isolated places in Rajasthan recorded light to moderate rainfall ranging from one to four cm in the last 24 hours giving much needed respite from scorching heat at least in some parts of the state.



Rainfall was recorded in parts of Banswara, Udaipur, Ajmer, Churu, Jaipur, Sikar and Bhilwara districts.



With 42.5 degrees Celsius, Churu was the hottest place followed by Kota (42.2), Ganganagar (41.6), Bikaner (41.4), Pilani and Jaisalmer (both 41.2), Jodhpur and Barmer (both 41), Ajmer (39.8), Dabok (39.1) and Jaipur (39).



Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in Bihar with its three major cities recording maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius.



Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, while its humidity level oscillated between 70 per cent and 53 per cent.



Hot weather conditions prevailed at most places in Uttar Pradesh, with the mercury remaining over 40 degrees Celsius mark at several places.



Among the big cities, the maximum temperature was recorded at Allahabad (44.3) followed by Varanasi (42), Lucknow (41.7) and Kanpur (41.2).



The minimum temperature was recorded at Kanpur (24.8) followed by Lucknow (26.6), Allahabad (27.5) and Varanasi (28).