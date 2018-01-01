8 people including 3 security personnel injured in 2 blasts in

Eight people, including three security personnel, were today injured in two successive blasts in the restive province, according to a media report.



Two people were injured in the first blast when an (IED) went off in an under construction building at a busy marketplace in in Chaman, a city near the Pakistan- border, the Express reported.



The second took place shortly after at a police checkpost in the same area, when security personnel and onlookers had gathered at the site of first blast.Six people, including three security personnel, were injured in the blast, the report said.had witnessed an increase in the number of terrorist attacks in 2017 as separatists belonging to various banned outfits stepped up attacks in different parts of the province.Militants were also involved in suicide bomb attacks on shrines, hospitals and on security forces.According to a report in newspaper, there had been an increase in suicide bombings in the country last year as compared to 2015 and 2016.Last year, 43 per cent of terror attacks in the country had been carried out in with 10 out of 23 suicide bomb attacks in the restive province.According to the report, 183 militant attacks took place in in 2017 in which 308 people, including 84 security personnel, were killed and 572 people injured.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)