82-year-old man hacked to death in Tripura

A 82-year old man was hacked to death allegedly by his mentally unsound neighbour at Prakashnagar in South district, police said today.



of Police, Monchak Ipper said Malakar was attacked by his neighbour with a hatchet yesterday night.



Ipper said Gopal was mentally unsound and was arrested after the incident.Five persons were injured when they tried to save from Gopal, the police said.state in-charge told reporters at Agartala that the incident was the "seventh politically motivated by the ruling CPIM in Tripura".Deodhar claimed that was a member.for the 60-member Assembly is due early this year.Reacting to BJPs claim that Malakar was a member, CPI(M) leader and local Sudhan Das said the opposition party was trying to politicise the incident.The incident has no relation with politics, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)