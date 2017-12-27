845 rescued, 661 still missing since Cyclone Ockhi: Sitharaman

The defence forces and other agencies involved in rescue operations when battered southern saved 845 lives, but 661 fishermen still remain missing, Sitharaman told the today.



In a written response to a question, Sitharaman said the Navy, the and the saved the lives of 821 people until December 20.



Another 24 lives were saved by other agencies, including merchant vessels.Of the total 845 people rescued, 453 were from Tamil Nadu, 362 from Kerala, and 30 from and Minicoy islands.However, Sitharaman said 661 fishermen were still missing.The majority of those untraceable are from (400) and (261), the worst hit states when Cyclone Ockhi swept through the coastlines of southernThe cyclone had caught many fishermen off after it formed quickly in the in early December.Replying to another question, Sitharaman's deputy and minister of state in the defence ministry, Subhash Bhamre, said admission of girl child has been approved in Sainik School in Chhingchhip, Mizoram, from academic session 2018- 2019.On another question, Bhamre sought to allay the fears of defence personnel, and said there has been no downgrading or change in the exisiting equivalance of the service ranks vis- a-vis their civilian counterparts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)