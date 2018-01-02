9 proposals to change airport names being considered: Raju

Nine proposals to rename different airports in the country are being looked into by the Centre, Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi said today.



After a demand to name the after Muthuramalingan Thevar was raised in the during the Question Hour, member Subramanian Swamy said the invaluable contribution of Thevar was largely ignored, probably because he was a close associate of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.



Replying to the question, the civil aviation said that airports are renamed based on recommendations by the state supported by a resolution passed in the respective Assembly.He said that with regard to Tamil Nadu, the state did not favour naming of buildings and other places after public figures.said the decision may have been taken in as there is a tendency among political parties to name buildings or airports after their leaders or those close to them. The next then begins the process of changing them, he added.Naidu, however, added that Thevar was a figure who was above political lines.As Swamy and some other members persisted, the said enquiry can be made from the state on the issue.member Ambika Soni raised the issue of renaming the after Bhagat Singh, even as SAD's said that the matter had the endorsement of the Assemblies of andA demand regarding renaming of the was also raised. The said there were nine such proposals which were being examined by the civil aviation ministry.

