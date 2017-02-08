Govt says, 95,665 Indians brought back in last two years

Also, says that it has accorded the highest priority to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad

As many as 95,665 Indian nationals have been brought back from countries affected by war, internal strife, as also due to the economic slowdown in the region during the last two years, was told on Wednesday.



Asserting that the government has accorded the highest priority to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad, Minister of State for External Affairs said that during the last two years, the government has undertaken evacuation of Indian nationals from countries affected by war, and



The government has also assisted in the repatriation of Indian nationals from abroad for various other reasons including those caught in contingency situations, impacted by an economic slowdown in the region and facing difficulty due to employment related issues, he said in a written reply.



"As per available information from Indian Missions and Posts abroad, 1,23,098 Indian nationals sought government's support and 95,665 Indian nationals were brought back to India during the last two years," Singh added.



The countries included (65,000), (12,470), (4748), (3,225), (621) and



Replying to a separate question, Singh said there are as many as 594 in jails in countries as on February 2, 2017.

