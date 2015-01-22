There is a lot in pipeline for global investors: Jaitley

To showcase as an investment destination at the (WEF), Finance Minister on Wednesday promised the country had a “lot in the pipeline” for global investors.



Shortly on his arrival, the finance minister said the ongoing meet of the rich and the powerful would be an opportunity for India, where a lot was happening.

He said competing economies were mostly not doing so well and if continued in the course that it had taken in the past few months, “there is a lot that we can attract”.Jaitley said he would tell investors the government had done a lot and a lot is in the pipeline. Therefore, both Government of and as a state have embarked on a particular course and "this is what we are likely to do. So this is an opportunity to showcase "Jaitley, who would be here till January 23, said he would discuss the issue of black money with his Swiss counterpart when they meet on the sidelines of the WEF meet.He is expected to seek Swiss cooperation regarding details of Indian citizens holding unaccounted money in Swiss banks and ways to repatriate that money.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, top bankers Arundhati Bhattacharya of State Bank and Chanda Kochhar of ICICI are attending the WEF meet which is on till January 24.