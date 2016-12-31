Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' collects Rs 216 crore at box office in eight days

Superstar Aamir Khan's latest Dangal is being lapped up by the audience and the sports drama has earned Rs 216.12 crore in its eight day run at the box office.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film has been produced by Productions and Walt Disney Pictures. It is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir) and his wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita, whose roles were essayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, as per a release by the producers.

The movie, which released on December 23, collected highest number ever for eighth day in India by earning Rs 18.59 crore and hence taking the earning to Rs 216.12 crore (Nett).

In the overseas market, Dangal crossed the $18 million mark at the Overseas Box Office and is at GBO of $18.04 million (Rs 123.59 crore) with some screens and territories yet to report.

In North America, the film is moving closer to the $8 million mark with the current reported box-office at $7.51 million (Rs 52 crore approx).

The cumulative box-office in Gulf stands at $5.18 million (Rs 35 crore).

The cumulative box-office in UK so far is $2.56 million (Rs 17 crore). In Australia, the GBO is at $1.30 million (Rs 9 crore).