AAP announces "Badlenge Madhya Pradesh" yatra against BJP govt

The (AAP) today announced its "Badlenge Yatra" programme covering all 230 assembly seats of aimed at removing the state's



In a press conference here today, state convener of AAP, Alok Agrawal, said that the "Badlenge Yatra" would be organised between January 2 and March 18.



" has resolved to uproot the corrupt in the state. This yatra would be taken out in four phases. In the first three phases, we would hold protests in all the seats on the issues of farmers' distress, spiraling electricity bills, poor state of the education sector and local issues," Agrawal said.The fourth phase would comprise conventions at Rewa, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and and one city in the Bundelkhand region, he informed.Agrawal alleged that every section of society was feeling oppressed due to the wrong policies of the in the state as well as at the Centre.

