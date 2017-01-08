AAP to campaign against BJP in UP, not to contest polls

Details of senior AAP leaders' tour programme will be worked out soon

Details of senior AAP leaders' tour programme will be worked out soon

Taking its fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to newer pastures, the Arvind Kejriwal-led (AAP) will "actively campaign" against the saffron party in the (UP) assembly polls, though it will not enter the electoral arena.



After the completion of elections in and Goa, where the will be contesting, all leaders including star campaigners, will concentrate on UP to expose the BJP, "which has betrayed the country and which is the biggest devil in national politics", spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said.



Details of senior leaders' tour programme will be worked out soon but almost all of them will campaign against the ruling party at the Centre so as to apprise the people of the BJP's real face and tell them what all can happen if they are elected in the state, he said.



A detailed itinerary will be released later in which the will apprise people of the "wrongs" committed by the although they will not seek votes for any party in the polls, he said.



is contesting the elections with demonetisation as the central issue and the has dubbed it as the biggest scam, Maheshwari said, adding this campaign (against BJP) can also be termed as a new kind of politics in which his party will be putting its energy and money into the elections in which its stands to gain nothing in terms of seats.



"This move is to ensure that UP is not made to pay heavily in case of a wrong decision by the people as the state politics make a big impact on national politics, with the next Lok Sabha polls scheduled two years hence. We have to caution people as to how can a party which has proved to be a failure at the national level be a good option in the politically crucial state," he said.



Although the is not in poll fray in UP, it is contesting in and where polling is slated for February 4. The seven-phase UP polls start on February 11 and end on March 8 and leaders will get enough opportunity to criss-cross the state, Maheshwari added.

Press Trust of India