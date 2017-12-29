Aarti Industries signs Rs 10,000 crore multi-year supply deal

Speciality firm Aarti Industries' today said it has signed Rs 10,000 crore multi- year exclusive supply contract with a global conglomerate.



"This contract entails supply of a high value speciality intermediate over a period of 20 years," the company said in a filing.



Shares of the company were trading higher by 4.65 per cent at Rs 1,118.35 on. The company said it will invest USD 35-40 million to set up a facility for the production of this speciality intermediate. "As a part of this contract terms, the customer shall provide USD 42 million as an advance to the company in instalments, which shall be adjusted against supplies in future," the company added. Aarti Industries is India's leading manufacturer of Benzene based speciality chemicals. It is one of the leading suppliers of dyes, pigments, agro-chemicals, and intermediates to global manufacturers.

