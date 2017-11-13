Abbott India Q2 net surges 83% at Rs 138 cr on robust sales

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Abbott's headquarters at Abbott Park in Illinois, USA

Drug firm Abbott India today reported 83.31 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 137.52 crore for the September quarter on account of robust sales.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 75.02 crore for the corresponding period of last fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.


The total income of the company also rose to Rs 946.04 crore for the July-September quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs 743.78 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.

The Abbott India stock was trading at Rs 5,170 on BSE, up about 15 per cent, on BSE.

First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 13:48 IST

