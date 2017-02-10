About 3 million drones will be shipped in 2017: Gartner

Personal drones are expected to account for about 2.8 million.

Fuelled by increasing attention from consumers and agencies alike, almost 3 million are expected to be produced this year with the global market set to cross $6 billion, according to estimates from research firm Almost 3 million are expected to be produced in 2017, about 39 per cent higher than in 2016 (2.15 million).



In terms of revenue, the global market for personal and commercial is expected to increase 34 per cent to reach more than $6 billion in 2017, and further to over $11.2 billion by 2020, said.



"While the civil markets (personal and commercial) have been wading through regulation by various governments, drones' popularity in these markets has not diminished," added.



The overall drone market will see substantial growth, but the dynamics of the personal and commercial sub-markets are very different, it said. Personal will continue to increase in popularity as an affordable extension of consumers' smartphones for taking photographs and selfies and for other entertainment options.



They can fly for a short distance and time, typically no more than 5,000 metres and for one hour, with flight height constrained to within 500 meters. They weigh less than 2 kilograms and are priced less than $5,000.



"The market for commercial is much smaller, with a significantly higher average selling price in comparison with personal drones," said.



"With more countries solidifying their drone regulations, the market is beginning to stabilise, and companies are now buying to test and deploy in nearly every industry," said.



Commercial normally have a higher payload and longer flight times. They are more specialised to a function, such as mapping, delivery or industrial inspection, so prices vary according to these requirements.



"The commercial and personal drone markets are increasingly overlapping, as lower-priced personal devices are being used for commercial ventures," Senior Research Analyst Gerald Van Hoy said.



Personal drone vendors are now aggressively trying to position themselves in the commercial market, he added.



"Recent technological advances blur the lines, allowing personal to be used in many special-purpose applications such as surveillance, 3D mapping and modelling," he said.



While delivery continue to capture attention, it is not expected to be a major factor for several years.



However, for industrial inspections have been much more successful, primarily in oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and transportation, the report said.



