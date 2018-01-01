About 40,000 French homes without power due to winter storm

French power grid company says about 40,000 homes are without power in France's western region of due to winter storm Carmen.



The storm hit France's Atlantic coast today as national weather service Meteo- warned of gusts of winds up to 140 kilometre per hour.



No major damage was observed at midday.Seaside cities have canceled their traditional New Year swimming in the cold sea.The storm is expected to move across the country later today and toward overnight.

