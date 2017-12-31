Abu Dhabi sees 16 pc growth in hotel guests in November

recorded a 16 per cent growth in hotel guests staying in the emirate during November compared to the same month month in 2016, after the opening of on and the hosting of the Grand Prix.



There was a 16 per cent rise in guests staying in the emirate's 162 hotels and hotel apartments compared to the same period last year, according to figures of the Abu Dabhi's Department of Culture and Tourism.



"The opening of on and the hosting of Grand Prix contributed to a dramatic surge in hotel guests staying in the emirate during November," according to a release issued here.With 4.3 million hotel guests staying in accommodations across city, and Al Dhafra Region in the first 11 months of 2017, the emirate has witnessed a 9 per cent growth against the same period of 2016 and is on target to reach a record 4.9 million guests by the end of December.remains Abu Dhabi's largest overseas source market with 3,34,000 Chinese guests staying in the emirate this year, a rise of 63 per cent, which can be attributed to the lifting of visa restrictions and destination marketing campaigns throughout the year, the release said.is the second largest supplier of international guests, rising almost 10 per cent this year to 3,20,000.The UK is Europe's largest market, witnessing 12 per cent growth to 2,44,000 while the US and Saudi have also recorded growth compared to the previous year.Department of Culture and Tourism's Director General said, "While November and Q4 is traditionally a strong period for us, particularly with visitors from Europe, we are still highly encouraged by the sector's performance during the month and 16 per cent increase in hotel guests across all three regions to 4,43,000 guests."In total 443,636 guests stayed in the emirate, with 3,22,506 international visitors and 1,21,130 domestic visitors."These events are proving a draw to visitors who are seeking a blend of Arabian culture, heritage and excitement in a diverse and affordable destination. We expect a strong Q4 performance to round off a very successful year for the tourism sector," Ghobash said.He said, however, the country has to address challenges such as increasing the average length of stay of guests and the occupancy rate.

