Acrysil acquires additional 3.75% in Homestyle Products

-
ALSO READ'Stainless steel coaches can curb rail accident casualties' Countervailing duty may provide relief to stainless steel ind 'Stainless steel coaches can lower impact of train mishaps' 'Stainless steel use for water storage safe for health' Jindal Stainless Q1 net profit surges 50% to Rs 74cr
-
Stainless steel kitchen sink maker Acrysil Ltd today said it has acquired additional 3.75 per cent stake in the UK-based company Homestyle Products.
The acquisition has been done through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary and the total equity stake in kitchen sink distribution firm Homestyle Products is now increased to 98.75 per cent, Acrysil Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The stock closed 1.99 per cent up at Rs 601.85 on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU