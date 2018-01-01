JUST IN
Business Standard

Acrysil acquires additional 3.75% in Homestyle Products

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Stainless steel kitchen sink maker Acrysil Ltd today said it has acquired additional 3.75 per cent stake in the UK-based company Homestyle Products.

The acquisition has been done through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary and the total equity stake in kitchen sink distribution firm Homestyle Products is now increased to 98.75 per cent, Acrysil Ltd said in a regulatory filing.


The stock closed 1.99 per cent up at Rs 601.85 on BSE.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 18:15 IST
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 18:15 IST

