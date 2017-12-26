Adampur coldest in Punjab at 3.7 C

With a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius, Adampur in Punjab today continued to reel under intense cold while most other places in the state as well as the neighbouring Haryana remained under the grip of biting chill.
Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Amritsar, where the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 deg C, a MeT Department official said here.
Also, where Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded identical minimums of 6.4 deg C each, Halwara and Ludhiana were seen registering a low of 5.9 deg C and 5.8 deg C respectively.
Pathankot recorded a low of 7 deg C while Patiala and Chandigarh at respective minimum temperature of 8.5 deg C and 7 deg C also reeled under piercing cold..
In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 6.1 deg C while Karnal recorded a low of 6.5 deg C.
Rohtak, too, experienced a cold night at 6.4 deg C while Bhiwani registered a low of 6.8 deg C.
Ambala and Sirsa recorded respective minimum temperature of 8.3 deg C and 6.6 deg C.
According to the MeT official, weather was foggy in the morning today at some places in Punjab and Haryana.
However, the fog was not dense, he informed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
