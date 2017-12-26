Adampur coldest in Punjab at 3.7 C

With a minimum of 3.7 degrees Celsius, in today continued to reel under intense cold while most other places in the state as well as the neighbouring remained under the grip of biting chill.



Cold conditions also prevailed in Amritsar, where the minimum settled at 5.4 deg C, a Department said here.



Also, where Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded identical minimums of 6.4 deg C each, and were seen registering a low of 5.9 deg C and 5.8 deg C respectively.Pathankot recorded a low of 7 deg C while Patiala and at respective minimum of 8.5 deg C and 7 deg C also reeled under piercing cold..In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 6.1 deg C while Karnal recorded a low of 6.5 deg C.Rohtak, too, experienced a cold night at 6.4 deg C while Bhiwani registered a low of 6.8 deg C.Ambala and Sirsa recorded respective minimum of 8.3 deg C and 6.6 deg C.According to the official, was foggy in the morning today at some places in andHowever, the fog was not dense, he informed.

