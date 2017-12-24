Adampur, Karnal coldest places in Punjab and Haryana

Adampur and Karnal were the coldest places in Punjab and Haryana where minimum temperature hovered below normal at most places today.
Adampur saw a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius while Karnal braved the chill at a low of 4.6 deg C, a MeT Department official said here.
Among other places, Amritsar experienced a cold night at 5.2 deg C while Ludhiana recorded a low of 5.8 deg C.
Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Patiala, where the minimum settled at 6.7 deg C.
Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot braved the chill at 7.4 deg C, 7.4 deg C and 7 deg C respectively.
Chandigarh, too, had a cold night at 7.4 deg C.
In Haryana, after Karnal, Hisar was the coldest place at a low of 5 deg C.
Rohtak saw a low of 5.4 deg C while Narnaul registered a low of 6.5 deg C.
Ambala and Sirsa recorded respective minimum temperature of 8 deg C and 7 deg C.
The MeT official said fog prevailed in Ludhiana while weather was mostly cloudy at most places in the two states today.
