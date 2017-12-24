Adampur, Karnal coldest places in Punjab and Haryana

Adampur and Karnal were the coldest places in and where minimum temperature hovered below normal at most places today.



Adampur saw a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius while Karnal braved the chill at a low of 4.6 deg C, a Department said here.



Among other places, experienced a cold night at 5.2 deg C while recorded a low of 5.8 deg C.Cold conditions also prevailed in Patiala, where the minimum settled at 6.7 deg C.Halwara, and Faridkot braved the chill at 7.4 deg C, 7.4 deg C and 7 deg C respectively.Chandigarh, too, had a cold night at 7.4 deg C.In Haryana, after Karnal, Hisar was the coldest place at a low of 5 deg C.Rohtak saw a low of 5.4 deg C while Narnaul registered a low of 6.5 deg C.Ambala and Sirsa recorded respective minimum temperature of 8 deg C and 7 deg C.The said fog prevailed in while was mostly cloudy at most places in the two states today.

