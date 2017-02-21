Adopt arm's length approach for CSR: Arun Jaitley to India Inc

Jaitley rued there was lack of understanding, consciousness about CSR spending and purpose it serves

Minister Tuesday asked corporates to adopt arm's length approach while taking up corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and not pursue proposals to subserve their own ends.



"I must say that in last 2-3 years it (CSR spending) has begun well. It has begun well because in the very initial years in the we did calculate that the width of the whole CSR if adequately implemented in the very first year should be in the tune of Rs 14,000 crore. Obviously, the entire amount was not invested," Jaitley said after felicitating the recipients of HCL Grant 2017.



The Minister added that mandatory CSR spending was introduced in 2013 and its implementation started in 2014.



"But as years are moving ahead, I think it is an idea which is working well. Of course strict discipline has to be enforced that the expenditure cannot be camouflaged as corporates start supporting their own corporate proposal on this strength and therefore there has to be some arm's length distance when we spend," he added.



Jaitley said that government's priority programmes are for sanitisation and housing for rural areas as also the irrigation.



There are some other areas also "by which we eventually want to supplement their (rural households) incomes -- poultry, cattle, milk. The eventual objective is that we double their incomes," he said.



A boost in rural income and consumption will have a cascading effect on the economic growth and help achieve higher GDP expansion on a sustained basis.



"With its limited resources, it would not be entirely possible for the to achieve this objective. There are alternate models which have been advocated. But it is only an agenda on the table.



"And it is here that the civil society has a very powerful and important role to play. And now that through the CSR mechanism there is a institutionalised process by which some resources have to be spent," he said.

