Afghan official says roadside mine kills 6 children

An says a roadside mine has exploded, killing six children in northern province.



Dawlat Abad District Gov said today the powerful mine killed six shepherd children yesterday ages 10, 9 and 8.



No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but Karim blames the Taliban, saying the insurgents planted the mine to target officials and security forces.has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with other roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)