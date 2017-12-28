JUST IN
Afghan official says roadside mine kills 6 children

AP  |  Kabul 

An Afghan official says a roadside mine has exploded, killing six children in northern Balkh province.

Dawlat Abad District Gov Mohammad Karim said today the powerful mine killed six shepherd children yesterday ages 10, 9 and 8.


No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but Karim blames the Taliban, saying the insurgents planted the mine to target Afghan officials and security forces.

Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with other roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 11:25 IST

