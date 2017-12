officials say that a suicide bomber has killed five people in an attack on the capital



A for the interior ministry says that the bomber blew himself up today near an office of the country's intelligence service, killing five people and wounding two.



The victims included women who were in a vehicle passing near theNo one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but recent attacks in the capital have been claimed both by insurgents and Islamic States group fighters who have stepped up their attacks against security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)