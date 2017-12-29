Afghan teen suspected of fatally stabbing German girl:

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested suspected of fatally stabbing a German girl of the same age during an argument, the in Landau in southwest said, ruling out a terrorist motive.



The confrontation took place on Wednesday in a grocery store and the teen was arrested following descriptions given by passers-by to police.



It was not known whether the suspect was a refugee.The German teenager died later on Wednesday afternoon in hospital from her wounds.The girl had entered the store with a companion, who was not the suspect, the said in a statement.The reason for the argument was not revealed.

