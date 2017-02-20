Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi announces international retirement

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

AFP/PTI  |  Sharjah 

Pakistani Cricket Captain Shahid Afridi during the ICC World T20 match between New Zealand v Pakistan at PCA Stadium Mohali
Pakistani Cricket Captain Shahid Afridi

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi today announced his retirement from international cricket, ending an illustrious and sometimes controversial 21-year career.

The 36-year-old star had already quit Test and ODI cricket but still skippered the Pakistan Twenty20 team at the 2016 world championships in India.



He stepped down as captain after the tournament but retained hopes of continuing his career in the sport's shortest format as a player.

