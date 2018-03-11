After BSF, CRPF jawan cautioned for using disrespectful words for Prez

After a recent incident of a BSF being punished for using disrespectful words for the PM, a CRPF has been "cautioned" by his commanding for dishonouring the President, apparently referring to him being the of the armed forces. The incident took place at a (CRPF) camp in last month and senior officials of the force said the commanding (CO)'s order against his has now been withdrawn. As per the order issued by the office of the Srinagar-based 28th battalion CO, Subedar Pannalal Thakur was issued a caution note for allegedly addressing his colleague as which was found to be "disrespectful" to the stature of the of India, apparently referring to him being the of the armed forces, and the rank of in the Thakur, as per the order, was asked by the CO to summon Havildar Somvir Singh when he was on an inspection round in the recreation area for jawans in the battalion camp on February 7. Thakur, the order said, complied and called Singh using the word Major, a common buddy word used by paramilitary forces jawans to address each other unofficially. The CO, on the same day, issued a caution notice to Thakur warning if such an act is repeated he will have to face "severe disciplinary" proceedings. When asked, a senior CRPF confirmed that the order has been withdrawn by the supervisory authorities of the paramilitary as it was not found "judicious" and there can be no relation between the uses of the particular word and the of the country. Last week, a jawan, who was punished to suffer a 7-day pay cut for showing "disrespect" towards during a routine drill, had been punished with a 7-day pay cut by his CO. Later, the PM directed the force to immediately withdraw the order. The of the 15th battalion of the force, Sanjeev Kumar, had uttered wordslike "Modi programme" while attending a morning roll call task on February 21.

