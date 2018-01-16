After Qatar and Australia, GAIL India gets Russia to lower LNG import price

After and Australia, has got to lower price of liquefied (LNG) to be imported from May that will help save millions of dollars in import bill. has convinced Russia's to lower the price of gas under a 20-year deal as well as defer delivery of some of the quantities by 3-4 years, sources privy to the development said. had in 2012 signed a 20-year deal to import 2.5 million tonnes per annum of from now-cancelled in the Gas under this contract was indexed to the average price of customs-cleared imports by Japan, called Customs-cleared Crude or JCC. Deliveries were to start from the second quarter of 2018. Sources said the benchmark has been changed to Brent with lower indexation. Exact price changes were not immediately known. Also, deliveries have been staggered. will begin with 0.5 million tonnes (MT) buy in the first year, which will be ramped up to 0.75 MT in the following year and then to 1.5 MT in the year thereafter. Entire 2.5 MT would start flowing only in year four or five, sources said, adding that the quantities not taken initially would be bought during the remaining period of the contract. will supply from project in the Arctic peninsula, they said, adding that supplies have been delayed due to weak demand at home. The intervening period would be used to find customers for the Russian gas. Last year, got US major Corp to lower price of from Gorgon project in Australia, saving Rs 4,000 crore in import bill. In late 2015, it had renegotiated price of the long-term deal to import 7.5 million tonnes per year of from Qatar, helping save Rs 8,000 crore. In a press statement, said it has "successfully renegotiating the long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) originally signed in the year 2012". Without giving details of the changes, it said an amendment to the contract was signed today. A long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement building up to 2.5 million tonnes per annum of on DES (Discharge-ex- Ship) basis were executed by with Marketing & Trading Singapore (GMTS) in the year 2012, the supplies under which are scheduled to start in Q2 2018. "The two parties have agreed to an adjustment to the price and volume of supply thus enabling to develop to offtake these volumes thereby mitigating volume risk," it said. The deal, the statement said, is a step for to diversify portfolio by spreading price reference indices across multiple geographies so as to provide consumers greater flexibility in service. "This chapter of the relationship between the two companies opens up exploration of further opportunities in portfolio optimisation and swap dealings for mutually beneficial outcomes," it said. The SPA signed in 2012 is a 20-year sale and purchase agreement following the signing of an earlier Basic Framework Agreement (BFA) by the two companies on 18 May 2011.

With start of the supplies from USA and in 2018, GAIL's portfolio would increase multi-fold bringing it in the league of some of the largest traders of in the world. has used its status as Asia's third-largest buyer to renegotiate deals with and Ltd, India's biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, in August 2009 signed a 20-year deal to buy 1.44 million tonnes of from Exxon's share in the Gorgon project in The deliveries under the contract started last year. Corp has agreed to charge 13.9 per cent of the prevailing Brent at the port of delivery rather than previously decided 14.5 per cent of the at the port of loading. The delivered price was considered too high and so price was renegotiated. Delivered ex-ship (DES) is a trade term requiring the seller to deliver goods to a buyer at an agreed port of arrival. Under FOB, the buyer has to make the shipping arrangement. had renegotiated in 2015 the pricing formula with Qatar's to buy the gas at half the original price.