AGM of navy foundation held

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba recalled the services of the veterans of the force for laying solid foundations of the Navy and updated them on the developments over years. Speaking at the 26th annual general and governing council meetings of the Navy Foundation, he also felicitated the octogenarians and called upon the veterans to continue to be the brand ambassadors of the Indian Navy to take the service closer to the people, a navy release said. Various welfareschemes applicable to the naval veterans including new developments in pension matters as well as Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) were discussed during the meeting. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar were among those participated in the along with the presidents and secretaries of 15 Chapters of Navy Foundation spread across the country. A large number of local veterans along with their spouses were also present at the meeting.
