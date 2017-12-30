Ahead of J-K panchayat polls PDP nominates 5 distt presidents

Ahead of polls in the state scheduled to start mid-February, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today nominated five district presidents in Jammu and



District presidents were nominated for Reasi, Jammu rural, Samba and Kathua in Jammu region and Baramulla in Valley in order to further streamline and strengthen the party at the gross-root level, vice Sartaj Madni said.



He said party and Chief Minister nominated ur Rehman as district for Reasi, Faqir Chand Baghat for Jammu Rural, Harmesh Salatia for Samba, Surinder Singh for Kathua and Irshad Kar for Baramulla.Madni expressed hope that the nominations would infuse enthusiasm and lead to vibrant participation of people in strengthening the and spreading its pro-people agenda and policies envisaged by the party patron late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)