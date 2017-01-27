Artificial intelligence can help save $25 bn for airlines, airports: Study

AI is developing quickly and airlines, airports are turning to academic community for help

and can save an estimated $25 billion annually from flight disruptions by harnessing artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, predictive analytics and other progressive technical capabilities, says an industry report.



According to a report by Sita, a technology services provider to air transport industry, predictive tools using and cognitive computing are likely to be adopted by half of and over the next decade, which can help them save up to $25 billion.



Predictive technologies can provide passengers with more relevant information about their journey to help them create more seamless and personal experiences, Nigel Pickford, director market insight at said.



" and are focusing on technologies that will make them more responsive to issues in their operations. This will enable them to improve their performance and customer services," Pickford said.



Press Trust of India