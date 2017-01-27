Artificial intelligence can help save $25 bn for airlines, airports: Study

-
ALSO READSqueezing more out of chips to cut artificial intelligence cost Sauvik Banerjjee: Artificial intelligence & human intervention Ajit Balakrishnan: Tech's next frontier - Artificial Intelligence Infosys invests Rs 14.5 crore in Danish artificial intelligence start-up Intel acquires artificial intelligence start-up run by Indian-origin entrepreneur
-
Airlines and airports can save an estimated $25 billion annually from flight disruptions by harnessing artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, predictive analytics and other progressive technical capabilities, says an industry report.
According to a report by Sita, a technology services provider to air transport industry, predictive tools using artificial intelligence and cognitive computing are likely to be adopted by half of airlines and airports over the next decade, which can help them save up to $25 billion.
Predictive technologies can provide passengers with more relevant information about their journey to help them create more seamless and personal experiences, Nigel Pickford, director market insight at Sita said.
"Airlines and airports are focusing on technologies that will make them more responsive to issues in their operations. This will enable them to improve their performance and customer services," Pickford said.
Artificial intelligence is developing quickly and airlines and airports are turning to the academic community to help them with predictive tools to tackle disruptions, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU