AIADMK MLAs not under detention: Additional public prosecutor to Madras HC

Prosecutor adds that AIADMK MLAs were staying in the MLAs' Hostel in Chennai and free to move around

on Thursday declined a prayer for an urgent hearing of Habeas Corpus petitions which alleged illegal detention of 130-odd ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) after the government said the legislators were staying at the MLAs' Hostel and "free to move around".



A bench comprising Justice M Jaichandren and Justice T Mathivanan rejected the plea after the Additional Public Prosecutor, appearing for the government, informed that the who attended the Legislature Party Meeting were staying in the MLAs' Hostel in Chennai and free to move around.



Petitioners social activist Traffic and Pattali Makkal Katchi ( PMK) functionary K Balu, who alleged that the were under illegal detention, sought an urgent hearing at 2.30 pm of their HCPs seeking to set at liberty the legislators.



The bench sought to know the need for urgent hearing when a categorical submission has been made that the were staying in MLAs' Hostel.



They would hear the matter if it was brought before them in a normal course, the Judges said.



Besides, if the petitioners were still of the view that the were under detention, they could file a PIL, they added.



Earlier, in his submission alleged that 130-odd MLAs, who elected party General Secretary V K as the Legislature Party leader recently, were under detention and sought a direction to set them at liberty.



Balu said MLA R T Ramachandran of Kunnam constituency in Ariyalur District, had gone missing since attending a party meeting a couple of days ago. He claimed the MLA was not accessible by phone also.



Both urged the bench to take up their Habeas Corpus petitions for the release of the as an urgent matter.



Responding to this, the Additional Public Prosecutor denied any unlawful custody of the



He submitted that all the party were in their accommodation at the MLAs' Hostel in the city and they were absolutely free to move around.

