AIADMK questions Pondy CM's 'sudden appreciation' of Bedi

The opposition today questioned the "sudden appreciation" by V Narayanasamy with respect to Kiran Bedi's cooperation over maintenance of and order during the celebrations here.



Addressing reporters here, the party's legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said all along the and his ministerial colleagues were protesting Bedi's field visits to listen to grievances of the residents.



"But now the has lauded Bedi's cooperation with the police and to ensure and order during the celebrations (December 31) by tourists from and outside Puducherry," he said and described the "shifting stand" of Narayanasamy as "double speak" taking the people for a ride.Disputing the claim of the territorial and the that and order was well maintained during New Year's eve, Anbalagan alleged that "Youth including girls indulged in consumption of alcohol in the open in neighbouring Uppalam area and there were attacks on tourists."He also alleged that there was no proper collection of entertainment tax by the municipal authorities from the hotels which organised entertainment programmes as part of the New Year celebrations.The had yesterday said despite "differences" on some issues, Bedi had cooperated in taking steps to maintain and order during the large turn out of tourists onThe in her twitter symbolically welcomed the word of praise for her cooperation by the by posting the symbol of 'Namaste' to express her thanks to Narayanasamy.The in and Bedi have been at loggerheads over several issues, including medical admissions and induction of three nominated MLAs, since she assumed office in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)