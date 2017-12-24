AIIMS docs ask PM to live their life for a day to understand

Backing the protest by doctors in for higher pay and promotions, resident doctors of AIIMS asked to "live" their life for a day to understand their stress.



In a letter to Modi, the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) yesterday urged the PM to understand the tremendous pressure on doctors at hospitals due to the poor infrastructure and misbehaviour of patient's kin during emergency situations.



"We are lucky to have an like you... Now RDA AIIMS requests you to put (on) white apron and spend one day as a doctor to understand the tremendous amount of pressure we face, the agony of patients who did not get treatment, the dying due to lack of resources and infrastructure," AIIMS RDA Harjit Singh Bhatti wrote in the letter.He said it will also set an example to ministers who level allegations against doctors for cheap publicity."Your one day as a doctor can be a turning point for the as it will restore faith in the medical profession," the letter read.Several doctors in were arrested as the state invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) for three months after the All In-Service Doctors' Association warned of indefinite strike in support of their demands." doctors are on strike from December 16, this strike is helplessness rather than intentional because the state arrested 86 doctors by imposing RESMA," read the letter."Their demands were previously accepted by the but now they refuse to fulfil them, resulting in mistrust and anguish among the hardworking doctors. Please instruct the to fulfil their promises and stop all atrocities against doctors," it said.

