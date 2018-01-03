AIMPLB thanks those seeking talaq bill be sent to select panel

All Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) today thanked those parties in the that pressed for sending the bill against triple talaq to a select committee and hoped that they will stick to their stand.



"AIMPLB is thankful to the parties and MPs in the Rajya Sabha who pressed for sending the bill to the select committee for removing all its shortcomings," board's Maulana Khalilurrehman Sajjad Nomani told



"We hope that these parties will stick to their stand... We also hope that the allies of the BJP-led will express their views on the issue in the in accordance with the voice of their conscience," Nomani said."The is ignoring shortcomings in the bill which will make the issue of divorce more complex... We condemn the in the strongest of words over its stance in this regard," he said."In its present form, the difficulties of Muslim women will increase manifold... This bill is not only against the Constitution but also the verdict of August 22, 2017," Nomani said.Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in the which witnessed heated exchanges between the opposition and the over sending the bill to select committee.The was later adjourned for the day.The bill against instant triple talaq was passed by the last week.

